South Africa’s Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe will speak at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation comes as the country advances developments in oil, gas and infrastructure, seeking to address key economic challenges by monetizing untapped energy resources.

Minister Mantashe’s return to the event reflects a strong commitment to engaging global investors and advancing the development of South Africa’s energy resources. Rich in a variety of resources – most of which are largely untapped – the country has been revising its policies in recent months under efforts to secure foreign capital and drive projects forward. Key developments include the launch of the South African National Petroleum Company – a dedicated state-owned oil corporation – and the implementation of the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Act. During AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Minister Mantashe is expected to share insights into the role policy plays in realizing the country’s petroleum goals.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

South Africa is advancing offshore oil and gas exploration under efforts to unlock similar commercial finds to those made in neighboring Namibia. The country’s Orange Basin holds significant promise and ongoing exploration campaigns seek to open new frontiers offshore. Energy major Shell has recently received the greenlight to drill in the Northern Cape Ultra Deep block. The company plans to drill at least five deepwater exploration and appraisal wells in the Orange Basin, the results of which could lead to play-opening discoveries. Additionally, energy major TotalEnergies is targeting a two-well wildcat campaign in the South African side of the Orange Basin. Drilling is expected to commence in 2026.

Recent Merger&Acquisition activity in South Africa reflect a strong international drive to unlock the country’s potential oil and gas resources. Notably, Eco Atlantic – through its subsidiary Azinam South Africa – acquired a 75% working interest in Block 1 in June 2024. The company serves as the operator and will carry out a work program. Energy majors TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy acquired participating interests in Block 3B/4B in March 2024, while Africa Energy Corp become operator of Block 11B/12B – situated in the Outeniqua Basin. Ongoing exploration projects stand to reposition the country as an oil and gas producing market.

On the gas front, South Africa is making strides to enhance fuel security through domestic gas monetization projects. Energy company Renergen – currently the country’s sole onshore gas producer – operates the Virginia Gas Project in the Free State province. Producing LNG and liquid helium, the project is expected to support economic growth across the province. Minister Mantashe visited the project site in June 2025, reflecting strong governmental support for onshore gas development. With the country’s gas industry still in its infancy stage, the government is working to establish strong regulations to entice investment and development across the gas value chain. These include the Gas Master Plan (GMP) – currently under review – which provides a roadmap for critical infrastructure. The GMP is poised to spur the development of LNG terminals, pipelines and strategic production and storage infrastructure.

Minister Mantashe’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 builds on these regulatory efforts to unlock new opportunities for international participation across the South African oil and gas market. His insights are expected to support new deals as the country accelerates exploration, production and development projects.

“Through targeted regulation, South Africa is significantly improving the business climate for international companies. Policies such as the GMP and Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Act will drive investment across the value chain, unlocking new opportunities for broader economic growth and energy security. By investing in strategic basins such as the Orange Basin and advancing onshore gas production, South Africa is well-positioned to achieve its energy goals,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.