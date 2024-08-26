President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned shareholder responsibility for each of the state-owned enterprises that previously fell under the Department of Public Enterprises to the respective line-function Ministries.

President Ramaphosa has signed proclamations which, in terms of Section 97 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, transfer the administration, powers and functions entrusted by the specified legislation as follows:

- Alexkor: Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources

- Denel: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

- Eskom: Minister of Electricity and Energy

- Safcol: Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

- South African Airways: Minister of Transport

- South African Express: Minister of Transport

- Transnet: Minister of Transport

In addition, certain sections of the Overvaal Resorts Limited Act of 1993 and Overvaal Resorts Limited Act Repeal Act of 2019 are vested with the Minister of Water and Sanitation.

The President has signed a proclamation appointing the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation as the executive authority of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), which will continue to exist and operate until the human and financial resources are transferred appropriately. This appointment empowers the Minister to exercise with respect to DPE all relevant powers and functions under the Public Service Act of 1994 and the Public Finance Management Act of 1999.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has also been assigned the responsibility to finalise the National State Enterprise Bill, which will set out the exercise of shareholder responsibility for respective SOEs which will be transferred in a phased manner into the envisaged national enterprise holding company.