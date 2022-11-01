North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape congratulates Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo on his appointment as the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders - NHTKL.

Kgosi Seatlholo of Barolong Boo Rapulana at Lotlhakane village in Mahikeng, is a former Deputy Chairperson of the NHTL, a role he played for seven (7) years. He succeeds her Majesty Nkosikazi Dorothy Mhla.

Premier Maape said Kgosi Seatlholo is well deserving of this appointment as he has demonstrated dedication and commitment to issues of traditional leadership, culture and the development of rural communities.

“We are delighted at his appointment as this is a great achievement for the province and the nation at large. We must remember that traditional leaders are custodians of our cultures and traditions. They are very important to us as government particularly in ensuring that we address a number of service delivery challenges in our communities" said Premier Maape.

Premier Maape said Kgosi Seatlholo will undoubtfully execute his new role with dedication as he continues to relentlessly serve the people of this country.

“As the North West Provincial Government we are proud of his installation to this position. He has our full support. We wish him well in his new role” remarked Premier Maape.