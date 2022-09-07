Member of Parliament Mr Fikile Xasa has noted with shock the killing of a police officer at the Shoprite store in Engcobo on Sunday morning. Mr Xasa is responsible for the Engcobo Local Municipality constituency and is also the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

According to media reports, Sergeant Vakele Mjoli, who formed part of a four-person crime prevention response team, was shot and killed while responding to an armed robbery at Engcobo Shoprite. Sergeant Mjoli’s colleague, constable Mfundiso Ndebe, suffered serious injuries. The alleged perpetrator who killed Sergeant Mjoli pretended to be a security guard working in the store.

Three people died in the ensuing shootout: Sergeant Mjoli and two of the alleged robbers. Mr Xasa is calling on the entire Engcobo community to cooperate with the police in the fight against all forms of crime and in the search for the criminals who escaped.

“We are calling on the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to get the perpetrators of this gruesome killing of the police constable and other people at Engcobo Shoprite,” said Mr Xasa. Community members who know the alleged criminals must inform the police about their hiding places so that they can be arrested.

“I am extending my deepest condolences to the bereaved relatives of all the people who died in the Engcobo Shoprite shooting incident. We are with them during this very difficult time,” he added.