The Government of the Republic of South Africa has noted with deep concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Madagascar. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and the destruction of property that has occurred.

South Africa calls for calm and restraint from all actors and urges them to do everything necessary to avoid any further action that may escalate tensions or worsen the humanitarian situation.

We strongly call upon all parties to respect the democratic process and constitutional order. It is imperative that any disputes be resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue, cooperation, and established legal mechanisms.

In accordance with the Lomé declaration, South Africa does not support unconstitutional changes of government.

We wish to recall that regional conflict resolution mechanisms remain at the disposal of the people of Madagascar to facilitate dialogue and a peaceful way forward.

Minister Lamola reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution that upholds the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and sustainable development for the region.