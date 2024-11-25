The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, arrived in Bern, Switzerland, on Sunday, 24 November 2024, for the 11th Meeting of the South Africa-Switzerland High-Level Consultations (HLC).

The meeting provides a platform for the two governments to review the status of bilateral relations, explore new partnership opportunities and exchange insights on global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Mr Alexandre Fasel, the State Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, will host Deputy Minister Botes and his delegation.

The HLC comprises five technical working groups focusing on:

Foreign Policy,

⁠Human Rights,

⁠Economic Development,

⁠Science, Innovation and⁠ Education,

⁠Joint Economic Commission.

These working groups have met in preparation for the HLC to review their plans of work and to agree on joint projects and initiatives to pursue over the next year.

Deputy Minister Botes and State Secretary Fasel will receive reports from the working groups during the HLC.

The HLC’s agenda will also include a discussion on regional and international issues and ways in which South Africa and Switzerland could collaborate to promote peace and security, as well as economic and sustainable development on the African continent and in other parts of the world.