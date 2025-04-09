ABU DHABI - Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo will contribute to boosting bilateral trade between the two countries to exceed US$7.2 billion by 2032.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said that the UAE is the first Arab trade partner of the Republic of the Congo, noting that the agreement will support the UAE’s role as a major global hub for supply chains, further consolidating its position as a trade gateway connecting the Arab world, Europe, Asia and Africa.

He added that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the partnership between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo has grown significantly, with the value of non-oil bilateral trade reaching $3.1 billion in 2024. This represents a growth rate of 4.2 percent compared to 2023, while the value of the UAE’s non-oil exports reached $86 million.

Regarding the sectors set to benefit from the CEPA, he said the agreement guarantees more preferential access for Emirati products to the Congolese market, with 99.5 percent of customs items subject to tariff exemptions. This will enhance the competitiveness of many UAE industries, notably aluminium, polyethylene, petrochemicals, heavy machinery, ceramics, glass, iron, steel and copper.

Al Zeyoudi added that the CEPA represents a strategic step to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors, paving the way for new opportunities across a range of key service industries. He highlighted the services sector as having significant potential to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, as it is the second-largest contributor to the Republic of the Congo’s GDP, accounting for about 33 percent. He noted that the Congolese government is actively working to strengthen this sector as part of its economic diversification strategy.

He further emphasised that the agreement opens new horizons for reinforcing the UAE’s ties with Sub-Saharan Africa, a rapidly growing region that is seeking to attract strategic investments to support sustainable development. The Republic of the Congo is among the most promising economies in the region.

At the same time, he noted that, as a global hub for supply chains, the UAE will play a pivotal role in helping Congolese exporters expand their access to new international markets.



ES