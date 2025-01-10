Soroti University will start teaching Aviation Science after finalizing collaboration agreements with the Ethiopian Aviation University.

This revelation was made by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Robert Ikoja Odongo while presenting the Budget Framework Paper for 2025-2026 financial year before the Committee on Education and Sports on Wednesday, 08 January 2025.

Prof Odongo said the partnership is part of the collaborations they are seeking with universities abroad where they can get the required caliber of lecturers.

He added that the move is meant to bridge the gaps in academic staff who he said are hard to attract.

"We are now going to India, Malaysia, and Ethiopia to get lecturers. We are in touch with the Ethiopian Aviation University in order to start teaching Aviation Science," said Odongo.

He noted that there is a growing trend where lecturers take long to accept and even respond to job offers, leaving the university with gaps in some academic disciplines.

"We recruited a professor of civil engineering, but for three months, he has not responded to whether he is interested in coming to teach," Odongo said.

The Gulu University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. George Openjuru who also appeared before the committee, said the university is also facing challenges in recruiting lecturers specializing in agricultural extension.

"We needed lecturers of agricultural extension, but they have not been trained in Uganda. At the end of the financial year, you are left with wage for recruitment and in order not to lose the opportunity you end up getting staff who may not be highly needed," said Openjuru.

MPs observed that the two universities are running on limited funds to the extent that Soroti University lacks teaching space and funds to cater for the welfare of students.

Mbale City Woman MP, Hon. Connie Nakayenze asked fellow MPs to allocate the required Shs200 million saying students’ welfare crisis is often the lead cause of strikes.

“It is really magical that you are using resources meant for 100 students to take care for 600 students. I sympathise with the way you are struggling; we should get the money you need to prevent the likely crisis,” said Nakayenze.

Hon. Isaac Etuka (NRM, Upper Madi County) observed that the university has not been funded to conduct research although Shs1 billion was ring-fenced for each university to conduct research.