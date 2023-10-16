SonicWall, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to participate in GITEX Global 2023 (www.GITEX.com), the most anticipated technology event in the META region.

SonicWall's presence at GITEX Global 2023 will offer insightful sessions, new technology demos and one-on-one conversations (https://apo-opa.info/48QmeMy) with SonicWall experts creating a unique opportunity for the security industry to stay updated on the latest cybersecurity trends and technologies.

SonicWall's focus on cloud-delivered products and services continues to drive growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector. The company is excited to have experts Mohamed Abdallah, SonicWall Regional Director-META, Osca St Marthe, SonicWall VP Solutions Engineering, and Katie Ralph, SE Director- EMEA present at GITEX Global to discuss key industry trends, insights, and cybersecurity solutions.

"We are thrilled to be a part of GITEX Global 2023," said Mohamed Abdallah, Regional Sales Director-META at SonicWall. "This event provides us with an unparalleled platform to engage with our partners and customers. We look forward to sharing our expertise, showcasing our latest innovations, and building new connections."

SonicWall has a long-standing history of pioneering innovative cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to protect against evolving threats. GITEX Global is yet another opportunity for SonicWall to demonstrate its dedication to securing the digital world.

Don't miss out on the SonicWall GITEX Global experience. To book a one-on-one meeting or to learn more about our solutions, visit Booth H23-B45, Hall 23, at the Dubai World Trade Center from 16 October 2023 to 20 October 2023.

About SonicWall:

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.SonicWall.com or follow us on Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3FgFuVT), LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/3RZbdCx), Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3PYVdhq) and Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3FhN2ry).