Somalia has formally been admitted to the East African Community (EAC).

It joins Kenya, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania in the bloc.

This follows the Friday decision by the 23rd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State in Arusha.

The meeting that succeeded the EAC High-Level Forum on Climate Change and Food Security also saw President Salva Kiir elevated to the Chairperson of the Summit of EAC Heads of State.

He takes over from his Burundi counterpart Évariste Ndayishimiye whose tenure has come to a close.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been named as the EAC’s rapporteur.

Somalia’s entry into the Community is a product of negotiations as directed by the 22nd Extraordinary Summit.

It presents an opportunity to the region to further integrate, expanding opportunities to the people.

The move will boost connectivity, enhance trade and accelerate Somalia’s transformation plan.

The Somalia coastline — among the longest in Africa — presents massive blue economy resources such as fish to EAC.

Besides the admission of Somalia into the bloc, the Summit also deliberated on the progress of the EAC- Led Nairobi Process on Restoration of Peace and Stability in Eastern DRC.

The Summit also asked Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to expedite the conclusion of the EAC Political Confederation public consultation by mid next year.