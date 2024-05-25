Somali Police Force (SPF) detectives in Hirshabelle State have completed a five-day intensive training on fingerprint investigation and evidence gathering.

Organised by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Police component, the training held at the Jowhar Airfield base aimed to equip the officers with skills and knowledge to investigate and handle complex criminal cases.

The team of detectives were taken through a range of topics including forensic collection of fingerprints at crime scenes, analysing and matching the fingerprints with the database which is critical in identifying and arresting criminal suspects.

“This training is important for our officers because it will help them to easily investigate crimes committed or in the process of being committed and arrest the suspects. I therefore urge the participants to be more attentive, focused and eventually apply the skills acquired in discharging their duties,” said Lt. Ahmed Abdulle Madoobe, deputy commander of Jowhar airfield police station.

Lt. Madoobe appreciated ATMIS for organising the training, noting that, “it will enable the Somali Police Force to investigate crimes thoroughly and professionally”.

The ATMIS Police lead trainer in Jowhar, ASP Earnest Agbo, underscored the training’s role in enhancing the investigative skills of the officers to handle complex criminal cases using modern scientific methods.

“The specialised knowledge acquired will go a long way in helping the police to identify suspects and solve complex crimes, effectively supporting Somalia’s quest for peace and stability. We are very happy to have imparted our Somali counterparts with the relevant skills that are vital in their investigations and law enforcement responsibilities,” said ASP Agbo at the closing ceremony of the training.

Abdullahi Mohamed Osman, a participant in the training, thanked ATMIS for organising the training and called for more capacity building initiatives to help Somalia’s Police force conduct professional investigations.

“I am happy to have attended this training on fingerprint investigation, I have acquired valuable skills from the course. I would like to thank ATMIS in collaboration with the Hirshabelle State Police for coming up with this valuable initiative,” said Abdullahi.

ATMIS has conducted similar capacity building trainings for the Somali Police Force in other Federal Member States, including Baidoa (South West State), Kismayo (Jubaland State) and the capital, Mogadishu to improve policing standards in Somalia.