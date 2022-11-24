Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre, met with HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Somalia Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi.

Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed during the meeting.

HE Prime Minister of Somalia, during the meeting, expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for supporting the developmental projects in his country, congratulating Qatar for the successful hosting of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.