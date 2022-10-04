A total of 150 police personnel in Jubaland State of Somalia have graduated following three months of basic recruit training conducted by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The personnel were part of the fifth batch of recruits to complete training designed to strengthen the Somali Police Force (SPF) and facilitate the transfer of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the Somali National Security Forces.

In her remarks during the pass-out ceremony on Thursday, the Acting Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, Ms. Fiona Lortan, advised the personnel on the task ahead to protect and serve the community.

“I urge you to take seriously what you have learned over the past three months and remember that policing can be a challenging profession. Also, do not forget to uphold professionalism,” she said.

Ms. Lortan noted that the ATMIS Police component provided administrative support and instructors to conduct the training. Additionally, the training was preceded by the training of the recruitment team and screening the recruits.

The training was supported under the Joint Police Programme and covered a variety of topics that included human rights, gender, policing professional standards, public order management, and crime scene investigation.

The ATMIS Police Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Police Rex Dundun, said the police recruitment and training was in fulfilment of the UN Security Council resolution.

“ATMIS will leave Somalia by December 2024, and ATMIS, along with international partners, are supporting police recruitment and training to secure Somalia,” said Commissioner of Police Dundun.

According to Jubaland Vice President, Mohamud Sayid Adan, the trainees will be deployed to help secure communities within Jubaland State of Somalia. He also thanked ATMIS and other partners for supporting the police training programme.

“As newly recruited police personnel, I urge you to stand for the protection of the community. Policing is a difficult job and you must be patient and alert to the prevailing threats and maintain peace and stability,” said Vice President Mohamud Sayid Adan.

Hamza Abdullahi Hassan, who completed police training, said he was eager to serve and contribute to securing Somalia.

“The training has improved my skills and knowledge, and I am delighted to have graduated today from the Jubaland Police Academy. I am ready to use the skills I have acquired to serve my community,” he said.

The Somali National Army (SNA) Commander in Jubaland, Gen Addow Mohamed Sahal, as well as ATMIS and Jubaland administration officials attended the ceremony.