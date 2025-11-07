The framework, which addresses the regulatory and administrative challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), aims to establish a systematic approach to reducing bureaucratic barriers across all spheres of government. While commending the department for its efforts, the committee emphasised that the effectiveness of the framework would be significantly strengthened through the introduction of dedicated legislation to govern red-tape reduction. In line with recommendations made by the National Planning Commission (NPC), which briefed the committee two months ago, committee members reiterated their view that a Red Tape Reduction Bill should be tabled in Parliament for consideration. Committee Chairperson Ms Masefako Dikgale said: “The framework alone will be unenforceable across all spheres of government without the necessary legislative mechanisms to ensure its effective implementation.” The framework proposes that the Minister of Small Business Development be responsible for its oversight, supported by an advisory council to guide implementation. The committee has urged the department to expedite the finalisation of the framework, noting that the absence of standardised red tape reduction measures currently costs South African businesses an estimated 6.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development has welcomed the progress made by the Department of Small Business Development in developing the Red Tape Reduction Framework. The committee received a briefing on the department’s progress during its meeting on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.