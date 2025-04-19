Slovenia expressed great appreciation on Friday for the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and for the role of the Kingdom of Morocco as a key player in regional stability.

Speaking at a press conference following talks in Ljubljana with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Naser Bourita, Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, stressed that her country commends the large-scale reforms undertaken by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the renewed efforts for political, economic and social development, welcoming the New Development Model and Advanced Regionalization.

The Slovenian side also praised the strategic initiatives undertaken by Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, particularly the “African Atlantic States Process” Initiative, “the Royal International Initiative to promote access to the Atlantic Ocean for Sahel countries” and the “African Atlantic Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.”

These initiatives aim to turn the African Atlantic area into a geostrategic framework conducive to intra-African development, while promoting stability and prosperity in Africa.

The two sides also emphasized the two countries’ positive and constructive role in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions as well as their commitment to the fundamental universal principles of the UN Charter and the need to peacefully resolve conflicts with full respect of States’ territorial integrity and sovereignty, in line with international law.

During MFA Bourita's visit to Ljubljana, Slovenia and Morocco agreed to organize a business forum in the Slovenian capital.

Slovenian businessmen are also scheduled to visit Morocco to identify areas of cooperation, particularly in the run-up to the 2030 World Cup.

In the field of migration, where Morocco and Slovenia enjoy exemplary cooperation, a meeting of experts in the field is set to be held in Ljubljana in June.