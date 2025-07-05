His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the newly constructed Mattru Jong–Senehun Bridge in Jong Chiefdom, Bonthe District, a transformative infrastructure project designed to benefit over 20,000 residents. The bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time and costs, eliminate the risks associated with manual ferry transport, and improve the movement of goods, especially farm produce, to markets across the region.

Located along the Jong River, Mattru Jong serves as the mainland of Bonthe District, approximately 52 miles southwest of Bo. It was previously one of the country’s 13 colonial-era manual ferry points identified by President Bio for replacement with modern bridges as part of his broader infrastructure and rural development strategy.

In his keynote address, President Bio described the commissioning as a deeply personal and national milestone. “This is a promise fulfilled to my people, to our district, and to our future,” he declared. Recalling his Big Five Game Changer agenda, the President emphasized that his government is committed to delivering tangible development to every part of Sierra Leone “from the hills of Koinadugu to the riverbanks of Bonthe.”

He recounted the challenges of the past: “Our communities relied on manual ferries that were limited to daytime use, became unusable during the rainy season, and often posed serious risks. These were not just inconveniences, they were barriers to progress,” he said. “While previous governments spoke of development, our government is delivering it. We are the ‘Tok N Do’ government.”

President Bio explained that the bridge was made possible through a US$30 million grant from the World Bank under the Smallholder Commercialisation and Agribusiness Development Project (SCADeP), overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. The Mattru Bridge is one of four constructed under the initiative, alongside Gendema in Kenema District, Manowa in Kailahun District, and Tomparie in Karene District.

He described the new 160-metre structure as a vital connection point linking Mattru Jong to Bo, Moyamba, and Pujehun Districts, enabling faster access to healthcare, education, and markets. “Now, mothers can reach clinics faster, students will arrive at school safely, and traders and farmers can move goods with ease,” the President said.

President Bio emphasized that beyond reducing travel time, the bridge restores dignity and brings hope to local communities. He expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture, the SCADeP team, the Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Paramount Chiefs, local councils, and Members of Parliament for their roles in making the project a success.

He also thanked the World Bank for its unwavering partnership. “You have walked this journey with us. Your support is yielding real results for our people. But we are not done. There are more bridges to build, more roads to open, and more communities to transform,” he assured.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, Dr Abdul Muwonge, Country Manager for Sierra Leone, commended the government and local stakeholders for their cooperation. He noted that farmers, women, schoolchildren, and the elderly had long struggled with access and connectivity in the region. “This bridge is more than concrete and steel, it is a legacy that will serve generations,” he said.

Dr Muwonge applauded President Bio for making a compelling case at the World Bank headquarters, which has led to additional funding for future bridge projects. He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s infrastructure and rural development ambitions.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Dr Henry Musa Kpaka described the bridge as a flagship achievement under President Bio’s Big Five Game Changers. He stated that the improved infrastructure would encourage farmers to increase production, knowing that their goods can reach markets efficiently and safely, with improved storage and profitability.

The commissioning of the Mattru-Senehun Bridge stands as a powerful symbol of President Bio’s commitment to inclusive development, rural connectivity, and agricultural transformation. With strong partnerships, bold leadership, and sustained investment, Sierra Leone is steadily moving forward, one bridge, one road, and one empowered community at a time.