His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Apia, the capital of the Independent State of Samoa, to attend the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which runs from 21–26 October 2024. This year’s CHOGM is being held under the theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth.”

Upon arrival at Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport, President Bio and his delegation were warmly received by Hon. Lautimuia Uelese Afoa Va’ai, Samoa’s Minister of Finance; Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba; and Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Morie Mayeh.

After exchanging pleasantries, the ministers briefed President Bio on the progress of the events, including the preparations for high-level side meetings leading up to the executive sessions. The delegation was informed that the ministerial and forum meetings were already underway as part of the build-up to the main CHOGM sessions.

During the reception, Samoa’s Minister of Finance, Hon. Lautimuia Uelese Afoa Va’ai, also provided the President with insights into the local climate and weather conditions. He shared an interesting fact about the island, explaining how many villages in Samoa have been named after African countries, including Sierra Leone, as a symbol of global connection.

In his response, President Bio expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Samoa for hosting this significant meeting despite their small population size. He expressed admiration for the island nation, noting that this was his first visit to Samoa. He remarked that the weather there was quite similar to that of Sierra Leone and wished the country a successful hosting of the event.

The 27th CHOGM marks a historic moment for the Commonwealth family, which represents one-third of the global population, with 60% of its members under the age of 30. Since 1971, leaders from Commonwealth nations have met biennially to discuss shared challenges and chart future paths for the association. These meetings are hosted by different member countries on a rotational basis.

This year, the Commonwealth leaders will focus on pressing global issues, including economic recovery, environmental sustainability, and security challenges. They will deliberate on how to strengthen cooperation among member states to build resilience, enhance trade, foster innovation, and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a peaceful and sustainable future.

The meeting will also review progress made since the last CHOGM held in Rwanda in 2022, and leaders are expected to chart a course for the coming years. Additionally, the election of the new Commonwealth Secretary-General will be a key item on the agenda.