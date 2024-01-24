State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence following the passing Mr Tony Mathiot.

On behalf of the country the Head of State acknowledged the extensive contributions made by Mr Mathiot throughout his career:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Tony Mathiot an avid Seychellois researcher, writer and historian. His contributions to the preservation of our history and extensive cultural knowledge were beyond exceptional and he will be sorely missed by all. On behalf of the country I present our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this time of great loss."

