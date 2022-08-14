The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will attend the 42nd Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government which will be held on 17-18 August, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Summit is being held under the theme: "Promoting industrialization through agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth”. During that summit an important decision will be the final procedures for the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into the SADC Parliament.

The President will depart the country on Tuesday 16th August and return on Thursday 18th August 2022.

While in Kinshasa, the President will meet with members of the Seychellois community in that region. Members of the public with relatives in DRC are welcome to contact President's Office through the office of the Chief Press Secretary or the Diaspora Unit at the Department of Foreign Affairs to receive details of the meeting.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.