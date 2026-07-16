During a farewell call at State House this morning, President Dr Patrick Herminie received His Excellency Tomasz Grysa to express his appreciation for his dedicated service as Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Seychelles over the past three and a half years.

The President thanked His Excellency for his unwavering support for Seychelles, particularly in addressing one of the country's most pressing challenges the fight against drug abuse. He emphasised that drugs remain a serious scourge and stressed the importance of continuing the collective effort to combat the problem, warning that failure to do so would have detrimental consequences for the nation.

The Ambassador further expressed his hope that the Apostolic Nuncio's successor would explore the possibility of establishing a Farm of Hope for women, as well as an organisation dedicated to supporting families, building on the success of the Farm of Hope established in 2025.

President Herminie also congratulated His Excellency on the opening of the first Ferme de L'Espoir in 2025, noting that the initiative has strengthened Seychelles' rehabilitation programme. Reflecting on his own experience as former Head of APDAR, the President said that the fight against drugs remains a cause that is particularly close to his heart.

The two leaders also discussed the longstanding friendship between Seychelles and the Holy See, established in 1984, and recognised the important role this partnership has played in the country's education sector and national life.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Vatican for its support in advancing the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI). He also thanked the Catholic Church for its continued spiritual and moral support, particularly its guidance and commitment to the nation's young people.

His Excellency Tomasz Grysa thanked the President for his support and warm cooperation throughout his mission in Seychelles, adding that he would always keep the country in his heart.

President Herminie wished His Excellency every success in his new appointment and congratulated him on the next chapter of his diplomatic service.

Also in attendance were the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.