The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, on Wednesday set the tone for transparency in public office by becoming the first to submit his declaration of assets to the Anti-Corruption Commission Seychelles (ACCS), leading a coordinated exercise across the country’s highest offices.

The President’s submission was followed by the Vice President, Mr Sebastien Pillay, and members of the Cabinet ministers, with all 14 completing the process, underscoring a collective adherence to the principles of good governance and ethical leadership.

The move reflects the government’s continued efforts to uphold public trust and strengthen institutional accountability, as senior office holders fulfil their legal obligations under the asset declaration framework.

The legal framework for the declaration of assets in Seychelles was formally established with the enactment of the Public Persons (Declaration of Assets, Liabilities and Business Interests) Act, 2016, introduced as part of broader efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption in public office. The law requires designated public officials to declare their assets, liabilities, and business interests, and establishes a mechanism for oversight.

In the years that followed, the legislation underwent several amendments, reflecting evolving policy priorities. Notably, in 2021, significant changes were introduced, including the transfer of oversight functions to ACCS and the removal of the requirement for public officials to declare the assets of their spouses and immediate family members; a-move that sparked debate over transparency and accountability.

Subsequent reforms have sought to revisit and strengthen aspects of the law. Recent legislative proposals and amendments, including those in 2025, aim to reintroduce provisions relating to the declaration of assets of immediate family members and refine definitions within the Act, signaling a continued effort to enhance the effectiveness of the asset declaration regime.

The coordinated submission of declarations by the country’s leadership highlights a unified approach to reinforcing transparency and ensuring that public office is exercised in the interest of the people of Seychelles.