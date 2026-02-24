With discussions ranging from advancing Venn’s Town towards international heritage recognition to exploring a future air services agreement, President Dr. Patrick Herminie today welcomed a new chapter in Seychelles–Canada relations as he received the Letters of Credence of Her Excellency Emily Burns, High Commissioner-designate of Canada to the Republic of Seychelles, during a formal ceremony at State House.

In his remarks, President Herminie reaffirmed the strong and enduring ties between the two nations, noting that Seychelles and Canada are approaching the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He expressed appreciation for Canada’s continued partnership and support across key sectors of national development.

At the outset of the meeting, the President conveyed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Government and people of Canada following the tragic school shooting in a remote mountain town — the country’s deadliest in decades — which claimed at least eight lives. He underscored Seychelles’ sympathy during this difficult time.

Climate change mitigation and resilience featured prominently in the discussions. President Herminie commended Canada’s leadership in climate action and emphasized the importance of strengthened collaboration, particularly as Seychelles continues to confront the disproportionate impacts of climate change as a Small Island Developing State.

Cultural heritage cooperation was also high on the agenda. The President highlighted Seychelles’ commitment to preserving its historical and cultural assets and expressed interest in drawing on Canada’s extensive experience in heritage management to support efforts aimed at advancing Venn’s Town towards international recognition.

Canada is home to 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, while Seychelles currently has two: Aldabra Atoll, globally recognized for its pristine ecosystem and giant tortoise population, and Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, renowned for its unique palm forest and endemic coco de mer. These sites reflect Seychelles’ rich natural heritage and global environmental significance.

For her part, High Commissioner-designate Burns underscored the importance of cultural identity and national unity, referencing the Bicentennial Monument as a symbol of the harmonious convergence of cultures in Seychelles. She noted that multiculturalism and heritage preservation are equally valued pillars of Canadian society.

The issue of mobility and visa facilitation was also discussed. President Herminie highlighted the significant Seychellois diaspora in Canada, particularly in Montreal and Toronto. While Canadian nationals enjoy visa-free entry to Seychelles, Seychellois citizens are required to travel abroad for biometric processing when applying for Canadian visas. The President expressed hope that practical arrangements could be explored to ease travel procedures and further strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

In multilateral cooperation, President Herminie conveyed Seychelles’ support for Canada’s candidacy for the 2026–2028 term on the United Nations Human Rights Council, reaffirming shared commitments to democratic governance and the promotion of human rights.

Tourism promotion and connectivity were identified as areas of untapped potential. Both sides discussed strategies to increase tourist arrivals from Canada, with the High Commissioner-designate indicating openness to exploring the signing of an air services agreement.

Further discussions addressed collaboration in business, education, the blue economy, maritime security, and the fight against illicit drug trafficking. President Herminie sought Canada’s support in conducting a comprehensive national survey on drug use in Seychelles to guide evidence-based policy and strengthen prevention and rehabilitation programmes.

The accreditation ceremony signals a renewed commitment to deepening Seychelles–Canada relations, anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for sustainable and inclusive development.