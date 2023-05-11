The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan who is currently leading a high-level delegation in Abu-Dhabi concluded a series of discussions for two national development projects, namely the Seychelles Airport and the Port.

In reference to the Seychelles Airport project, following the meeting held yesterday (Wednesday 10th May 2023) discussions were centered on a full review of the concept and works completed so far. For the next step, a technical team comprising of both Abu Dhabi and Seychelles will conduct final planning works after which the comprehensive Airport concept proposal will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

For the development of the port, a technical team from Abu Dhabi Ports will undertake a working visit to Seychelles before the end of May 2023 for a complete audit of the port which will include the infrastructure, shipping and trade elements. From there, the way forward will be decided.

Following discussions, President Ramkalawan has expressed his total satisfaction with both meetings held and has conveyed his sincere gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the collaboration and his personal interest in the development in our two main facilities that connects us to the world.

Members of the delegation present for the Airport discussion from the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) Managing Director&Chief Executive Officer H.E. Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, the Acting Chief Strategy Officer, Ahmed J. Al Shamisi, the Vice President Corporate Strategy, Archana Gautam Narwani, Head of CEO Office and Fahd Salem Al Wahedi. From Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC, included the Executive Director Portfolio Management for Aviation and Logistics, Ms. Elena Sorlini –-Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and the Senior Investment Manager - Portfolio Management for Aviation and Logistics -Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, Martin Asenov.

For the ports meeting, members present included the Managing Director and Group CEO, Mohamed Al Shamisi, the Maritime Cluster CEO, Ammar Al Shaiba and Ports Cluster CEO Saif Al Marzouee.

Members of the Seychelles delegation currently present for the Abu Dhabi mission includes the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Transport, Mr Antony Derjacques, the PS of Finance, SS Patrick Payet, the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) Mr. Gary Albert and the Chief Executive Officer of Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Mr Sony Payet.

The meetings were attended by thé Seychelles Chargé in UAE, Mr Terry Romain, as well as by the UAE Chargé in Seychelles Mr. Ahmed Alneyadi.