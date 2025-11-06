Ambassador Gervais Moumou, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Arab Emirates, represented the Republic of Seychelles at the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha, Qatar, from 4 to 6 November 2025.

The Summit, which brought together over 14,000 participants from governments, international and regional organizations, civil society, academia, and the private sector, served as a key platform to advance inclusive social development and reaffirm the shared global commitment to leaving no one behind.

In his intervention, Ambassador Moumou noted that, despite its small size and limited resources, Seychelles has built a social model grounded in equity, solidarity, and inclusion. He highlighted that Seychelles continues to lead the African continent with a Human Development Index of 0.848, maintaining social cohesion through a careful balance between economic realities and social aspirations.

Ambassador Moumou equally stressed the need to keep climate action central to global development, calling for practical measures to strengthen resilience, including the operationalisation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI).

Reaffirming Seychelles’ commitment to the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS – ABAS Agreement, he highlighted that the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) must remain a global priority and expressed confidence in the international community’s leadership in implementing the MVI for sustainable and equitable development.