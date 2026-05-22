It is also anticipated that delegations of experts from additional sectors will visit Seychelles over the course of the year as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives.

The meeting follows discussions and agreements reached during the State Visit to the Russian Federation in April this year. During the meeting, both parties explored avenues for enhanced cooperation, particularly in priority sectors such as renewable energy and digital technology. Discussions also focused on opportunities for Russian experts to share their knowledge and technical expertise with Seychelles, in collaboration with the relevant national authorities.

On Thursday, 21 May 2026, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Artem Kozhin, accompanied by a delegation from the Russian Federation, met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

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