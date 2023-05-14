On his official visit to Seychelles, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Honourable Dr. Ian Borg, met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, to set the tone for Seychelles and Malta to collaborate in key sectors.

During discussions on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the two Ministers agreed that, while Malta has been a vital partner to Seychelles for capacity building in the education and maritime security sectors, there are opportunities to diversify and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Radegonde expressed Seychelles’ appreciation to the Government of Malta for the support they have provided over the years, “we are keen to work with Malta to strengthen bilateral, international and regional cooperation in priority areas such as maritime security, education, health, tourism, renewable energy, fisheries and blue economy and exchange of best practices and joint capacity-building initiatives,”

The Minister emphasised that maritime security is significant for the country and “Seychelles is appreciative of the support of EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA and recognises Malta’s contributions to the EUNAVFOR operation”. The European Union’s proposal to extend the mandate of the EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA to include IUU fishing, drugs, and weapons trafficking is welcomed by Seychelles as it will help in the fight against illicit drug trafficking which is a major concern.

Both parties agreed that it is through capacity-building exercises, sharing of intelligence, and joining of resources that maritime crimes can be addressed so that peace and security are reinforced in the Western Indian Ocean.

Minster Radegonde highlighted that the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding on Health Cooperation and the establishment of a Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation will “provide the basis for in depth collaboration” in areas that are priorities for the country.

“There are many Lawyers and Auditors in Malta who would be interested in offering their expertise to Seychelles, furthermore, Artificial Intelligence block change, and the digital economy is rapidly expanding and we can explore opportunities in this fields” stated Minister Borg.

Other topics raised were the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States from the effects of climate change, which Malta understands as it is also experiencing the effects of sea level rises. Minister Radegonde thanked Malta for its advocacy on climate change and sought its support for the adoption of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) for Seychelles to access concessionary financing to mitigate against such effects.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship, and Industry, Mrs. Devika Vidot, Minister for Education, Dr. Justin Valentin, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Malta to the African Union, H.E. Mr. Ronald Micallef, Acting Principal Secretary for Health, Dr. Susan Fock Tave and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.