The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ian Madeleine received the Australian Climate Change Counsellor based in the Australian High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, Mr. Daniel Featherston at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Thursday 14th August 2025.

The aim of Mr. Featherston’s visit was to discuss Australia’s bid to host COP 31 in 2026 and to better understand Seychelles’ situation in regard to climate change.

During their discussions, the two diplomats discussed the challenges Seychelles faces due to climate change and the impact it has on the country’s economy and people. Ambassador Madeleine explained that our high-income status makes it difficult to access critical climate finance.

They also touched on the need for an upscaling in energy transition which would be less detrimental to the environment and contribute to job creation noting the increase in the use of solar panels as a renewable source of energy both in Seychelles and Australia.

They further discussed Seychelles’ need for capacity development through joint development programmes to strengthen Seychelles’ ability to access and manage climate finance projects. Seychelles’ position in climate change-related forums and increased opportunities for technical collaboration between Seychelles and Australia were also broached on during the meeting with both parties acknowledging the need for increased advocacy on policies which would increase SIDS’ access to financing.