On the margins of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure, held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Nepal, Singapore, and Australia. These engagements provided an opportunity to take stock of bilateral relations, explore avenues for enhanced cooperation, and exchange views on the evolving regional and global context, particularly in relation to energy security, economic resilience, and geopolitical developments. The emphasised the importance of adaptive responses, resilience, and continued international cooperation in addressing ongoing uncertainties.

In discussions with the Honourable Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius, Minister Faure expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Government and people of Mauritius during the recent State Visit of the President of the Republic of Seychelles in March 2026. Both Ministers recalled the positive outcomes of the visit, including the signing of seven agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest and the joint declaration on the Joint Management Area (JMA) on Saya De Malha. The two Ministers reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Seychelles and Mauritius, grounded in shared history, geographic proximity, and common priorities as Small Island Developing States. Discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral ties, including in areas such as maritime governance and broader cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, as well as maintaining close coordination within regional and international fora.

During the bilaterals with H.E. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and building on existing areas of engagement. Both sides welcomed the recent developments in air connectivity, including establishment of forthcoming direct flights by Air Tanzania, noting that despite delays in its inaugural flight, it is expected to bring positive impacts on trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides also explored opportunities to further expand trade and economic cooperation, including in key sectors, while recognising the importance of improving logistics and connectivity to facilitate increased exchange. Discussions further touched on continued collaboration in areas such as capacity building and institutional cooperation.

In exchanges with H.E. Mr Shisir Khanal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Minister Faure conveyed his congratulations to his Nepalese counterpart on his recent appointment following the elections in Nepal. The engagement provided an opportunity to reaffirm the cordial nature of bilateral relations and to note that, while engagement remains limited, there is scope to further strengthen cooperation. Both sides highlighted the importance of labour mobility and the contribution of the Nepali community in Seychelles, as well as the need to advance pending bilateral arrangements to better structure cooperation. The Ministers also exchanged views on the global energy situation and its socio-economic impact.

Minister Faure also met with H.E. Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister of State, Minstry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, of the Republic of Singapore. Discussions reaffirmed the strong foundations of the Seychelles-Singapore partnership, anchored in shared characteristics as small, open, and globally connected states. The two sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as capacity building, digital transformation, and governance. Seychelles expressed interest in learning from Singapore’s experience in artificial intelligence and public sector innovation, while both sides recognised opportunities to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation, and structured engagement frameworks.

During the bilateral engagement with H.E. Ms Kate Chamley, High Commissioner of Australia to the Republic of Mauritius and High Commissioner to Seychelles, discussions highlighted opportunities in maritime domain awareness, capacity building, and regional cooperation frameworks, including through regional cooperation frameworks such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Opportunities to enhance connectivity, tourism flows, and institutional linkages were also explored.