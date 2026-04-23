By Viv Muthan Pr Eng, Head of Export Sales and Operations.

Digitalisation has brought and continues to bring sweeping advancements in how companies go to market and how customers engage with brands. Agentic AI is now poised to disrupt even these developments, creating a scramble among organisations anxious to invest in the “next big thing” for fear of being left behind. Yet history has shown that the more speed becomes associated with winning, the more companies blur the line between operational effectiveness and strategy, copying the same best practices in pursuit of advantage and compromising the very uniqueness they once stood for.

The values companies were founded on often fall away in this race to jump on the bandwagon of the newest technology trend. As digital tools proliferate, strategic differentiation collapses into imitation cycles where organisations appear different in branding but identical in execution. However, beneath the surface of today’s digital revolution is an even more important structural dynamic which is often overlooked: technology accelerates competitive convergence. In hyper‑competitive markets which are characterised by rapid innovation, collapsing entry barriers, and continuous technological shifts, advantages erode quickly. As organisations adopt the same tools, platforms, and automated customer experiences, differentiation becomes increasingly difficult to sustain. Digitalisation enhances efficiency, but it also amplifies sameness.

This is the paradox of the modern competitive landscape where technology expands possibilities on the one hand but compresses uniqueness on the other. Many organisations misinterpret this environment as one where speed itself equals strategy. They invest in more automation, more digital tools, and more system integration at more pace, believing that motion is progress and more equals better. Yet these actions, while valuable, remain squarely within the domain of operational effectiveness. Porter (1996) reminds us that strategy is about what you choose to do as a company, what sets of activities support that position (fit) and, possibly most importantly, what you choose not to do. Digital transformation accelerates the impact of these strategic choices. Technologies shape what organisations prioritise and enable certain behaviours while constraining others. Over time, this subtly shifts how companies make sense of themselves, how they coordinate, and how they engage customers. By spending more on getting faster there is potential for elements of the customer journey to fade into the background, particularly the messy and less easy to control human elements.

That is where and why service, especially human service, has become even more strategically significant. In a digital ecosystem where technologies diffuse rapidly and imitation cycles shorten, the only dimension of the firm that remains difficult to replicate is its humanity. Platforms can be cloned, algorithms can be trained, and interfaces can be mimicked but human discernment, contextual understanding, empathetic listening, and relational trust cannot be reverse‑engineered at scale.

Technology delivers speed.

Humans deliver meaning.

This is why RS, despite being a forefront contender in the space of digitally led and data‑driven e-commerce businesses, continues to invest deliberately in people as a core part of its customer experience. RS recognises that digitalisation is about augmenting and enhancing human capability rather replacing it. E‑commerce platforms handle the transactions, the complicated back end that lends itself to automation, but people handle the relationships. Automation reduces friction, but humans resolve complexity. AI identifies patterns, but people interpret significance.

Human service anchors the organisational values, stabilises behaviour in moments of uncertainty, and protects the customer’s experience across the system. It is the part of the firm that remains recognisably “itself” even as technology evolves. In this sense, “Service as a Service” is more than satire. It might be seen as a strategic assertion: In a transient, digitally accelerated competitive landscape, humanity becomes the last defensible frontier of differentiation. RS embraces digital transformation as an enabler of a higher quality omni-channel customer journey. In an industrial world where customers often operate under pressure, RS is looking at ways to combine speed, technology and humanity to create value that endures even as the technological environment continues to shift.

RS South Africa (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com/) is a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1) and a leading provider of industrial product and service solutions.

References

Barney, J. (1991). Firm Resources and Sustained Competitive Advantage.

Bharadwaj, A. et al. (2013). Digital Business Strategy.

D’Aveni, R. (1995). Hypercompetition.

McGrath, R. (2013). The End of Competitive Advantage.

Porter, M. (1996). What Is Strategy?

PR Contact Person - RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

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RS South Africa

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+27 11 691 9366

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About RS:

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations.

We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it’s our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

RS South Africa ( https://apo-opa.co/41Q4miB)

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RS Group plc (https://www.RSGroup.com/)