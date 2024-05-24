The first review was of the Framework Agreement on Economic, Commercial, Cultural, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Equatorial Guinea and Belarus, through which the two countries agree to promote and foster cooperation through the formulation and implementation of strategies, programmes and projects in areas of common interest, whose objectives are the promotion and organisation of seminars, conferences, the exchange of information and documentation, the granting of study scholarships in accordance with the legislation of both States, and promoting exchanges of experts and researchers, including teachers and students.

The Agreement on the Visa Waiver for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports aims at exempting them from applying for visas when travelling from one country to another and allowing them to transit through and stay in the territory of the other party for a period not exceeding ninety days from the date of first entry, provided that the citizen is not engaged in a gainful activity.

The Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Culture signed between Equatorial Guinea and Belarus, through their respective Ministries for Culture, establishes that the parties will collaborate and maintain direct contacts between public institutions in the fields of music, dance and theatre, encourage mutual participation in international festivals and events taking place in the two States, and foster mutual cooperation for the protection of cultural heritage through exchanges of experts and information.

With the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medical Science, the Government of Equatorial Guinea and the Government of Belarus wish to establish and develop mutual cooperation in order to improve medical care for the population of both States.

Through the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of Equatorial Guinea and the Government of Belarus, the two States agree to promote the exchange of information and consultations on the recognition of education certificates, as well as to enable the citizens of both States to get to know each other's language, culture, history, literature, customs and traditions.

The five agreements presented were the subject of intense and fruitful debates that served not only to enrich the content of the documents, but also for the senators to give their recommendations in the sense of strengthening Equatorial Guinea's presence and taking advantage of the benefits of the programmes included in these agreements, and to that end they retained some points that will be raised with the delegation from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora in its next appearance before the Senate Plenary.