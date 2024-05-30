About SCOMM: SCOMM delivers since 2004, best-in-class ICT solutions to broad base of customers in telecommunications, hospitality, government, defense, education, commerce and utilities sectors. Our mission is to enhance connectivity and bridge the digital divide in Africa by providing state-of-the-art communication technologies. For further information, please visit our website: www.SCOMM.ma

SCOMM, a company in the telecommunications sector, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX AFRICA MOROCCO 2024 ( www.GITEXAFRICA.com ). The exhibition, a premier event in the technology calendar, will see SCOMM unveil two solutions from our partners RUCKUS Networks and SES Satellites.

