In presence of the President of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Andry Rajoelina, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) (www.SFD.gov.sa), represented by the General Manager for Africa Operations, Mr. Mohammed Alshammari, laid the foundation stone to kick off the construction of the new Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar.

The Mangoky Bridge will be funded through a collaboration of entities, all of which share a vision of sustainable development for the world. The SFD has contributed $20 million to the project, which is part of a larger collective contribution from various donors. In its entirety, the contribution made represents a critical advancement of the nation's infrastructure, and will help to boost economic growth and improve the lives of millions of people in southwestern Madagascar.

Furthermore, attending the groundbreaking ceremony was the Prime Minister of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Christian Ntsay, the Minister of Public Works of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Colonel Andrianatrehina Ndriamihaja Livah, and other officials.

The bridge will connect the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, which are home to some of the country's most important agricultural and tourism assets. Moreover, it will also reduce the travel time and improve transportation links between these two regions. The bridge will also play a key role in enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers by making it faster and easier for them to get their produce to market. Among other major benefits, it will support the growth of the tourism sector by enhancing accessibility to the many attractions these regions offer.

From a safety standpoint, the bridge will also importantly help to reduce road accidents and fatalities, alongside traffic congestion, providing a more efficient transportation system. Overall, it will deliver a safer and more reliable way for people to move from one region to another.

In addition to supporting economic growth and enhanced safety, the Mangoky Bridge will also provide a range of social benefits, as it will make it easier for people to access basic services such as education and healthcare. Moreover, the new bridge will also contribute towards helping to realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG11, Sustainable Cities and Local Communities.

On this occasion, the President of Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Andry Rajoelina, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the development partners, including the Saudi Fund for Development, for their support in building the Mangoky Bridge. This is a major milestone in our efforts to improve the infrastructure of Madagascar, and we must continue to work hand in hand with development partners in order to build a prosperous future in every region of our country."

The Minister of Public Works of the Republic of Madagascar, Colonel Andrianatrehina Ndriamihaja Livah, also expressed his satisfaction, stating: “Today marks the launch of the construction of the bridge over the Mangoky River, a component of the Road Infrastructure Development project. It is the longest bridge in Madagascar, measuring over 800 meters. The construction works will commence, with funding from the SFD and other key donors. This infrastructure will facilitate trade between Atsimo Andrefana and the rest of the country. It will also enhance the region's tourism and agricultural potential. The Malagasy government is making all efforts to fight against isolation. This is why we strongly encourage people to take care of these infrastructures and protect them for the benefit of the development of the South.”

On his part, the SFD General Manager for Africa Operations, Mr. Mohammed Alshammari, said: “The construction of the Mangoky Bridge closely aligns with SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in developing countries worldwide. The bridge will help to improve transportation links between two key regions in Madagascar, generate socio-economic growth, and boost key sectors such as tourism. The project speaks to our shared values of partnership, cooperation, and sustainable development, and is the result of the close developmental relations, and successful longstanding partnership, which has existed between SFD and Madagascar for more than 47 years.”

Over the past four decades, SFD has financed six development projects in Madagascar, worth a total value of USD $69 million, for projects in energy, transportation, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. This latest development cooperation, to construct the Mangoky Bridge, reaffirms the importance of international cooperation and solidarity to achieve sustainable development goals and foster economic and social growth around the world.

About the Saudi Fund for Development:

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government entity that provides soft development loans and grants to finance development projects and programs in developing countries.

Since 1975, SFD has financed over 700 infrastructure projects in 88 countries across various sectors such as transportation and communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining, and others. The projects support generating socio-economic development and help to improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities in countries most in need. SFD's activities are aligned with the international development principles and contribute towards realizing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Moreover, it unifies its efforts in development support through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations. www.SFD.gov.sa