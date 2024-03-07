RS South Africa (https://Africa.RSdelivers.com/), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, has expanded its RS PRO (https://apo-opa.co/3uZFEzs) electronics engineering range with 1 900 new products across 20 technologies. It offers high-quality electronics components from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment.

This expansion is specifically curated for professionals engaged in R&D, PCB development, equipment and machinery design, and production line engineering. The electronics engineering range stands as a testament to RS PRO’s commitment to providing high-calibre components and precision measuring instruments of the highest quality.

RS PRO stands out as a competitive option between other leading brands. It is synonymous with high-quality products that have undergone rigorous testing and comply with industry standards.

The RS PRO product line boasts an extensive selection of over 80 000 items, boosting its capability to meet any requirement and provide complete solutions. A high inventory availability ensures customers can find everything they need in a simple, efficient, and straightforward way, all under one brand.

The expanded range encompasses the following electronic products: resistors, capacitors, inductors, circuit protection, industrial and AV connectors, fuses, LED indicators, electronic test and measurement, soldering equipment and more.

All products feature the RS PRO Seal of Approval, a guarantee of professional, industrial-grade quality and performance, tested by the brand’s team of experienced engineers. RS PRO provides customers with a comprehensive choice of quality solutions, meeting design and compliance specifications at all stages of the product lifecycle.

More information on the expanded RS PRO electronics range is available on the RS website (https://apo-opa.co/4c7HNtQ).

PR Contact Person – RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

Communications&Content Specialist

Africa Exports

Princess.Tlou@rsgroup.com

+27 11 691 9366

Media Contact Person – NGAGE:

Thobile Ndlovu

PR Account Executive

thobile@ngage.co.za

+27 11 867 7763

Further information is available via these links:

Twitter : https://apo-opa.co/3T0ICwS

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3I5UIyE

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3T2j16J

RS Africa Exports: https://apo-opa.co/42GY3gZ

RS South Africa: https://apo-opa.co/48m0si7

DesignSpark: https://apo-opa.co/4bJaCwo

RS Group plc: https://apo-opa.co/49isz2Z

About RS Group:

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, providing product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance, repair and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.