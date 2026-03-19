Following the announcement by the CAF Appeal Board, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) (https://FRMF.ma) welcomes the decision, which reaffirms the primacy of competition regulations and reinforces the conditions necessary for the proper conduct of international tournaments.

From the outset, following the incidents that led to the interruption of the match, the FRMF maintained a clear and consistent position: the strict application of the governing regulations. The Federation’s approach was solely guided by this principle.

Following its appeal, CAF has now confirmed that the applicable regulations were not properly enforced.

Throughout the process, the FRMF acted in full compliance with all relevant legal and procedural frameworks, with a constant focus on upholding its rights and preserving the integrity of the competition.

This decision provides clarity on the applicable framework and strengthens the consistency and credibility of international competitions, particularly within African football.

The FRMF remains committed to the consistent and fair application of competition regulations across all continental and international bodies. It now turns its focus to the upcoming sporting calendar, including the FIFA World Cup and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for this summer.

The FRMF also commends all participating nations in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which once again highlighted the strength and dynamism of African football.

FRMF Press Contact:

Omar KHYARI

+212 661-435843