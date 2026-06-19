At cabinet meeting on June 19, the Government of Japan decided to revise the Implementation Plan for the International Peace Cooperation Assignments in South Sudan to extend its period, in light of the significance of continuing contribution toward the international peace and security.
- Japan has dispatched JGSDF personnel as staff officers to the headquarters of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) since November 2011 and 4 staff officers are currently in charge of planning and coordination in areas of logistics, information, engineering, and air operations at UNMISS HQs in Juba.
On April 30, 2026, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2820 (2026), which extended the mandate of UNMISS until April 30, 2027.
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UNMISS is the only UN peacekeeping operation to which Japan currently deploys JSDF personnel. Japan's personnel contributions are becoming more substantial there, as a JSDF officer has newly been dispatched as a United Nations staff member and is serving as Force Chief of Staff since May of this year. Those dispatches to UNMISS are intended to support the progress of the peace process in South Sudan together with the international community. From the perspective of maintaining and strengthening close engagement with the United Nations, cooperation with African countries in the vicinity of South Sudan and ensuring opportunities for human resource development, the dispatch is meaningful.
- The main point of revision is as follows.
Period of the Implementation Plan
- Current: till 30 June 2026
- After Revision: till 30 June 2027