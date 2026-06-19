UNMISS is the only UN peacekeeping operation to which Japan currently deploys JSDF personnel. Japan's personnel contributions are becoming more substantial there, as a JSDF officer has newly been dispatched as a United Nations staff member and is serving as Force Chief of Staff since May of this year. Those dispatches to UNMISS are intended to support the progress of the peace process in South Sudan together with the international community. From the perspective of maintaining and strengthening close engagement with the United Nations, cooperation with African countries in the vicinity of South Sudan and ensuring opportunities for human resource development, the dispatch is meaningful.

At cabinet meeting on June 19, the Government of Japan decided to revise the Implementation Plan for the International Peace Cooperation Assignments in South Sudan to extend its period, in light of the significance of continuing contribution toward the international peace and security.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.