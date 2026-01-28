It is the moment the industry has been waiting for.

The winners and runners-up of Mining Elites in Africa 2026 have officially been revealed, recognising the leaders, companies and projects that are making a meaningful impact across the African mining sector.

The annual publication highlights individuals and organisations that are not only driving performance and innovation within their own operations, but are also contributing to broader sustainability outcomes. These include positive impacts on host countries, local communities and regional economies.

Readers can now download their free digital copy (https://apo-opa.co/4agfnP7) to discover this year’s Mining Elites and learn more about the work shaping the future of mining on the continent.

Selecting the 2026 winners and runners-up was a rigorous process, supported by an experienced advisory panel made up of respected industry professionals. Mining Elites in Africa extends its sincere appreciation to the panel members for their time, insight and expertise.

Advisory panel

Bokang Kelepa (https://apo-opa.co/3LVH2eQ) , Chief Growth Officer, Baletsema Holdings

Laura Nicholson (https://apo-opa.co/4t3D8RO), Product Director, Investing in African Mining Indaba

Marcin Wertz (https://apo-opa.co/3M8xNYT), Principal Mining Engineer and Partner, SRK Consulting

Marcus Courage (https://apo-opa.co/4q5rCTB), Chief Executive Officer, Africa Practice

Selina Zhuwarara (https://apo-opa.co/3Lzrc9S), Principal Consultant, Autem Mining Consultancy

, Principal Consultant, Autem Mining Consultancy Yandi Mini (https://apo-opa.co/3NFfqeF), Principal and Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Contributing to a greater cause

Mining Elites in Africa 2026 also acknowledges and thanks its sponsors for their continued support of this flagship publication. Their products and services play an important role in advancing responsible, efficient and sustainable mining practices across Africa.

Lead sponsor

Premium partners

Category partners

The Mining Elites in Africa 2026 digital publication is available to download now (https://apo-opa.co/4agfnP7).