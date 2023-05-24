Turkey's expanding engagement with the African continent under its foreign policy vision is yielding positive results, with estimates indicating that Turkey's trade volume to Africa has exceeded $45 billion in 2022. In the textile industry, Raff Military Textile (https://www.Raff.com.tr/en/) has emerged as a prominent player, demonstrating notable prowess. With a strategic focus on Africa, the company is determined to enhance its presence in the region.

Raff Military Textile has emerged as a crucial driving force behind Turkey's textile exports to Africa, particularly with its emphasis on military textile products. Turkey's strengthened diplomatic and commercial ties with the African continent have positioned the company at the forefront of the continent’s surging textile industry. The African continent serves as a pivotal market for Turkish exports, with trade links established between Turkey and 18 African countries, including Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Libya, and Egypt. Textile exporters have played a pivotal role in Turkey's trade success in the region, achieving a record-breaking $12.9 billion in exports in 2022.

"We are one of Africa’s oldest and most successful military textile suppliers"

With an illustrious history spanning nearly half a century, Raff Military Textile has strategically prioritized the African market. The company's extensive experience and expertise have solidified its position as the leading military textile brand across Africa. By consistently delivering exceptional products, Raff Military textile has become the brand of choice for a range of countries for products such as camouflage, military textiles, boots, helmets, belts, and tents.

Ceyhun Şahbaz, the Sales Director of Raff Military Textile, affirms, “As Raff Military Textile, we take great pride in our position as the most successful military textile supplier in Africa on the international stage. Our achievements in the region demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.”

Investing in state-of-the-art equipment and solutions

Continual investment in state-of-the-art equipment and innovative solutions remains a top priority for Raff Military Textile. Ceyhun Şahbaz highlights the company's recent visit to West Africa, stating, “During our 15-day business trip to the region, we engaged in crucial meetings with suppliers and customers to better understand their needs. At Raff Military Textile, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and empowering our employees to ensure unrivaled success in the African market.”

As Raff Military Textile continues to build upon its accomplishments in Africa, the company eagerly explores new avenues for growth and development in this dynamic region.

