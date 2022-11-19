The State of Qatar took part Friday in the first ministerial preparatory meeting of the18th Summit of La Francophonie that will convene in Tunisia on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.

HE Minister of State Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari chaired the Qatari delegation participating in the meeting, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Tunisia Saad bin Nasser Al Hamidi.

The 18th Summit of La Francophonie convenes in Djerba Island of Tunisia to discuss the topic of "Connectivity in digital diversity as a vector of development and solidarity in the Francophone space".

In addition, the State of Qatar has been a participating member in the 'Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie' since Oct. 2012, and its membership in the organization was approved during the summit embraced by the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa.