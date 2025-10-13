Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Walid Fahmy Al Faqi.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of mutual interest.

HE the Ambassador conveyed Egypt's condolences over the death of three members of the Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh while performing their official duties, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

