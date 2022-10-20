The Qatari government has hired a public relations executive who is a media advisor to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work as a media-relations consultant.

Adedotun Olaoluwa, who has run his own communications firm for over a decade, is joining the ranks of global influencers who work for the country.

Via the new signing, Olaoluwa will be conducting freelance work for Qatar’s Communications Office and “will assist the Qatari Government relations and PR “to promote commercial, philanthropic, academic, and cultural as well as perform general public relations and media outreach services, including outreach to broadcast, print and social media about the changing way of life in Qatar.”

Last month alone the government inked two new contracts, including one with a former aide to President Joe Biden, and Qatar’s defense ministry inked one. The government already retains more than a dozen U.S. firms, including Ballard Partners.

Shortly after President Joe Biden was elected in 2020, Qatar hired several new lobbyists in a signal that the country was planning an updated influence campaign that could target the new administration and incoming Congress. The country has also been aiming to fund a new digital news platform with a headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Olaoluwa has prior experience in the Middle East and his team have advised trade associations, multinational corporations, coalitions, and foreign governments.

He has also helped conduct proxy battles, run issue campaigns, design digital communications, manage coalitions, introduce new trade association CEOs and protect clients' reputations during crises. On behalf of a wide range of clients, he has worked with international, national, and regional media outlets.

Dotmount Communication is also set to organize a Presidential Debate in Nigeria alongside US Commission on Presidential Debate and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).