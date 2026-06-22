Using puppets, songs, and musical statues, children as young as four in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are to be taught about Ebola in a new programme aiming to tackle misinformation, Ebola denial, and protect families.

Using puppets, songs, and musical statues, children as young as four in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are to be taught about Ebola in a new programme aiming to tackle misinformation, Ebola denial, and protect families, Save the Children said.

The series of play-based learning activities, developed by Save the Children, are to be rolled out across the DRC to increase children’s awareness of the virus and dispel myths and rumours in a bid to stem the spread of the DRC’s third worst Ebola outbreak on record.

Fear and misinformation have contributed to attacks on health workers and treatment centres and to declining school attendance in parts of the DRC, said Save the Children, with parents saying they were concerned about children contracting the illness in class or the playground.

With end-of-year exams now taking place across the DRC, Save the Children with the Education Cluster has also launched new guidance for schools and teachers on how to prevent the risk of Ebola exposure, promoting handwashing, screening at entrances to examination centres, and quick treatment for Ebola-like symptoms.

Alfred*, 40, a schoolteacher in the DRC, said fear has spread among children in his classrooms nearly as rapidly as misinformation in communities about the latest strain of Ebola, Bundibugyo, which has claimed about 232 lives so far among 896 cases, including at least 26 children, according to the Ministry of Health.

This has left him with nearly empty classrooms, with some children hiding in bushes and end-of-year exams being rushed or rescheduled. He is also concerned about stigma and discrimination as children from highly affected areas are excluded by classmates but remains committed to raising awareness.

Alfred said rumours about the outbreak, that was officially declared on 15 May, spread through “battery‑less radios” where people circulate false information through conversations and social media resulting in denial of Ebola and distrust in healthcare and even schools.

He said: “[The rumour is that] once a person is infected with this disease, they go to the hospital. From there, only corpses return home. So, this also creates panic among people. That is why people say it is as if they inject water into the bodies of patients, and that is what kills them.”

One of Alfred’s students, 13-year-old Alice*, who dreams of becoming a doctor, said hearing that many people have died from Ebola makes her feel very scared and sad, especially as many children are unable to attend school.

She told Save the Children team in Ituri, the worst hit area in the eastern DRC: “Children cannot come to school because of the disease. When I hear what people are saying, they say many have died from Ebola. They tell us to protect ourselves and keep our distance. It makes me very scared, very worried”

“When talking about Ebola, some people refuse to believe it exists, they say it is a lie, while others accept it.”

With training from Save the Children, along with local health and education authorities, teachers including Alfred have integrated Ebola awareness into daily school life, educating students about the nature of the virus and prevention measure.

As part of its Ebola response in Ituri, Save the Children has provided 33 schools with complete infection prevention and control kits including thermal scanners, handwashing devices, chlorine, hygiene equipment among other items.

Dr Babou Rukengeza, Save the Children’s Ebola Response Lead in the DRC, said:

“Unfortunately, we are seeing significant community resistance to prevention and treatment measure, as case numbers rise. Some families are refusing to allow health workers to disinfect their homes after a case is suspected, and we have also seen unfortunate cases where people with Ebola have chosen to leave isolation facilities.

“We know that attacks on treatment centres and health workers reflect tensions between public health measures and community understanding of Ebola, how it spreads and how it needs to be treated.

“We understand people are fearful, and we need to do everything we can to help communities understand why certain prevention and response measures are in place.

“While Ebola is primarily a health crisis, it also has significant impacts on education systems, disrupting learning and affecting children’s wellbeing. We are working to change that through these programmes, using schools to help prevent the spread of Ebola and serve as a critical platform for response as well as a safe, inclusive space for children.”

In the DRC since 1994, Save the Children partners with 13 local organisations, as well as international agencies and government authorities, to deliver life-saving support in health, nutrition, education, child protection, food security, and water, sanitation, and hygiene for children and their families.

*Names changed to protect identities