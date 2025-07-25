Seminars organized by the Eritrean national committees in Kassel and Munich focusing on enhancing awareness on national issues and consular services were conducted on 13 and 21 July.

At the seminars, Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs, provided a detailed briefing on the sovereignty and legitimacy of Eritrea. He stated that Eritrea possesses clear and internationally recognized land, air, and sea borders that will never be compromised. He also called on nationals to strengthen their unity and active participation in national affairs.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Germany, gave an extensive briefing on the objectives and procedures of consular services and called on nationals to fully understand and adhere to the guidelines and regulations.

A similar seminar was also conducted for nationals in the city of Wetter in Germany. At the seminar, Mr. Fitsum Sahle, coordinator of the national committee, and Mr. Medhanie Tesf’alem, member of the Promotion and Information Committee, gave briefings on the Afambo Boarding School project as well as on the progress of education in Eritrea.

In related news, Mr. Humed Yahya, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, conducted a seminar for nationals on the current situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments.

At the seminar, Mr. Humed provided an extensive briefing on the progress of national development programs and the active participation of nationals both inside the country and abroad.