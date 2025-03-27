The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has sounded the alarm over the country’s rapidly escalating crisis, calling for urgent, coordinated action to protect civilians and preserve the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the cornerstone of South Sudan’s fragile stability.

The arrest of First Vice President and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, alongside mounting military clashes and reported attacks on civilian populations, signals a severe unraveling of the peace process—and a direct threat to millions of lives.

“At the heart of South Sudan’s crisis is a failure to protect civilians and uphold the commitments of the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” said Yasmin Sooka, Chair of the Commission. “The deliberate targeting of opposition leaders and civilians represents a reckless disregard for international law and the country’s future.”

Throughout March 2025, violence has intensified in multiple regions, including Upper Nile State, where aerial assaults have displaced over 60,000 people and targeted populated areas following the 7 March attack on a UN peacekeeping helicopter. Armed confrontations have crept closer to Juba, amid reports of opposition figures detained without due process, in violation of the Agreement’s provisions on political inclusion and rule of law.

The Commission warned that failure to uphold the protections enshrined in the Peace Agreement—including freedom of movement, political participation, and the cessation of hostilities—will lead to a catastrophic return to war.

“The Peace Agreement is not optional—it is binding,” added Sooka. “Its systematic undermining by political and military actors is not only unlawful but a betrayal of the South Sudanese people who have already endured years of devastating conflict,” she said.

The situation is further exacerbated by the deployment of Ugandan troops and their battle tanks into South Sudan, following a request by the country’s President. This raises serious concerns over potential violations of the UN arms embargo and the growing partisan role of foreign forces, which further endangers civilians and risks regional escalation.

“The protection of civilians must be the central priority,” said Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández. “Instead, we are witnessing actions that increase civilian vulnerability—indiscriminate attacks, arbitrary detentions, and foreign intervention. All these developments signal a dangerous lurch toward renewed conflict. Many South Sudanese have already suffered the consequences of reckless and criminal political and military decisions that led to full-scale war and ethnic atrocities. It should not be allowed to happen again,” he stressed.

The Commission emphasized that all parties to the conflict—including State actors and militias—are bound by international humanitarian and human rights law. Violations, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, may lead to individual criminal accountability before domestic or international courts.

“We must not allow South Sudan to repeat the mistakes of the past,” warned Commissioner Barney Afako. “Failure to de-escalate the ongoing political and military tension will be cataclysmic for South Sudan. South Sudan’s leaders must urgently sit down across political divides to de-escalate tensions, reassure an alarmed population, and address their differences. The region and the international community must move swiftly to engage national leaders, and states active in the conflict, to prevent South Sudan from imploding and aggravating the volatility of this fragile region. The way forward is clear: an immediate recommitment to the Revitalized Agreement, the release of political detainees, the cessation of hostilities, and above all—protection of civilians”, he said.

The Commission is calling on regional and international partners, including the African Union, IGAD, and the United Nations, to urgently intensify diplomatic pressure, support de-escalation, and ensure full implementation of the Peace Agreement’s provisions.