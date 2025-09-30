The ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU) and the World Bank are bringing together experts from ECOWAS Member States, the ECOWAS Commission and Agencies, technical and financial partners on the 29th and 30th of September, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, for a training workshop on the regional tool for selecting and analysing regional public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure (R-P3SAT).

The main objective of this workshop is to train experts and focal points from ECOWAS Member States in the use of the R-P3SAT tool to evaluate, analyze, and select regional PPP projects. It will enable participants to gain practical experience of the tool’s processes and functionalities in order to streamline the evaluation of PPP infrastructure projects.

The welcome address was delivered on behalf of Mr. Sediko DOUKA, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, by Mr. Olumuyiwa SHOKUNBI, PPDU Program Manager, representing the Acting Director of PPDU.

The World Bank’s address was delivered on behalf of the Vice President in charge of Infrastructure by Ms. Adetoun ADETONA, PPP Specialist.

The proceedings were opened on Monday, September 29th, 2025, by Mr. Frederick DARTEY, Director of the Ghana PPP Unit, representing His Excellency the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Ghana.