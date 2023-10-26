In a significant move to bolster law enforcement capabilities, Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane officially handed over 51 brand new police vehicles to the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Commissioner at a ceremony held at the Police Training Center (PTC).

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of equipping the Lesotho Mounted Police Service with the resources necessary to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Mr. Matekane emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement in Lesotho, saying the 51 vehicles were just the beginning of a broader initiative to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the police force.

“These new vehicles will significantly improve the mobility and response time of our police officers, enabling them to better serve our communities and protect our citizens,” he said.

Mr. Matekane said in his speech “We are dedicated to ensuring that our law enforcement agencies have the tools and resources they need to perform their duties effectively.”

The Prime Minister encouraged all citizens to work collaboratively with the police and continue supporting their efforts to maintain peace and order.

Also speaking, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Mr. Lebona Lephema noted that he stood before the public with immense pride and unwavering confidence in the capabilities of the LMPS to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of our beloved nation.

“We are here to mark the official handing over ceremony of 51 vehicles, a symbolic representation of our commitment to equip our law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to keep our country safe,” he said.

He said the road to an efficient and effective police force is paved with determination, dedication, and the right resources, noting that these 51 vehicles, the latest additions to our police fleet are more than just machines; they are a testament to our dedication to ensuring the LMPS is competent to fight crime in this nation.

Moreover, the Minister stressed that in the evolving and more complex challenges, it is the responsibility of the police to rise to the occasion, saying that with the vehicles they empower the officers to respond swiftly and efficiently to incidents, to patrol the streets with a heightened presence and to reach every corner of the country when duty calls.

He stressed that this is not just about fighting crime but also about protecting the communities, fostering a sense of safety and upholding the rule of law.

In conclusion, he stressed that it is important to remember that the vehicles are only as competent as the dedicated officers who will operate them.

“To the brave men and women of the LMPS, I say that these vehicles are tools that will enhance your capabilities, but it is your unwavering commitment, your professionalism and your passion for duty that truly makes the difference,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police (COMPOL), Holomo Molibeli expressed gratitude for the generous donation and underlined how these vehicles would positively impact their operations.

“This handing over is a testament to the government’s commitment to law enforcement. It will enhance our ability to respond to emergencies, carry out investigations, and ensure public safety,” Compol Molibeli said.

He said it was only in 2018 when the LMPS was given 10 vehicles and today’s handover marks a milestone in the LMPS.

He said this year marks his 6th year as Commissioner of Police, saying he will celebrate delightfully because the LMPS has been provided with vehicles to achieve its mandate.

The 51 vehicles equipped with modern technology and communication systems will be distributed to various police stations across the country with emphasis on improving the reach and response times in both urban and rural areas. This move is expected to enhance community policing efforts and contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all Lesotho citizens.

As the government moves forward with its commitment to improving law enforcement, the donation of the 51 police cars serves as a positive step towards achieving a more secure and prosperous future for the nation.