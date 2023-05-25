We wholeheartedly congratulate all our African sisters and brothers on the occasion of the 25 May Africa Day which marks the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the African Union that represents the ideals of the African peoples for an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Continent.

This year, in the context of the Africa Day, an African Handicrafts Exhibition will be inaugurated in collaboration with the African Handicrafts Market and Cultural House while a panel titled “Türkiye-Africa Relations at the Centenary of the Republic” will be organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities.

On this occasion, Ambassador H.E. Burak Akçapar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, will deliver a speech at the celebratory event to be held by the Ambassadors of African countries resident in Ankara where 38 African states are represented.

On the 60th anniversary of the institutionalization of the Pan-African spirit, Africa has become a distinguished, effective and key actor within the international community. With this understanding, we fully support the efforts by our African friends towards peace, stability and development as well as the initiatives aimed at increasing African presence at the international fora.

Our approach to African countries is fully compatible with the founding principles of the African Union and is based on a holistic, inclusive and equal partnership on the basis of mutual respect and win-win strategy. We share the spirit of 1963 and the vision of Africa, and attach utmost importance to the Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

We will continue to enhance our cooperation and solidarity in all aspects which have elevated to a whole new level following the III. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit held in Türkiye on 16-18 December 2021 within the scope our African Partnership Policy.