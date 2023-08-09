Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)


ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.

The mission was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation.

The planned mission was part of the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger.

As per the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023, the Community  will continue to deploy all measures  in order to restore constitutional order in Niger.

