The Security Council’s January programme of work will feature a high-level signature event on tackling terrorism in Africa and a ministerial-level meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, its President for the month announced at a Headquarters press conference.

“It is an honour, but it is also a huge responsibility as many challenges continue to face international peace and security,” said Amar Bendjama of Algeria, which has assumed the rotating presidency of the 15-nation organ. “We want this Algerian presidency to be efficient, to be open, to be transparent,” he added.

He welcomed five newly elected members, namely Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia, wishing them productive and successful two-year terms. He also congratulated the contributions of outgoing elected members, namely Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.

The programme of work in January includes meetings on issues pertaining to Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. On African issues, the Council will hold a briefing on 27 January to hear from the International Criminal Court Prosecutor on Darfur. On 15 January, the Council will convene on the renewal of the Libya sanctions regime.

On the Middle East, the Council will also convene its monthly meetings on Yemen and Syria. “The situation in Syria and the broader implications of the recent developments there will be closely observed by the Council,” Mr. Bendjama said.

A briefing will be held on 23 January on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States (LAS). The programme of work for January also includes the question of Cyprus and the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force there. As for the Americas agenda items, the Council will hold meetings on Colombia and on the situation in Haiti.

The high-level signature event on tackling terrorism in Africa, scheduled for 21 January, will be chaired by Ahmed Attaf, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

The quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, will be elevated to a ministerial level, he said, also adding that Mr. Attaf will chair that gathering.

“We will continue to highlight the suffering of Palestine,” he said, adding: “This remains one of the absolute priorities of Algeria.”

Responding to questions, including one on the “hypocrisy of many countries” who are reserved in calling what is happening in Gaza a genocide, he said that the conversation is beyond labels. There have been massacres, indiscriminate killing and hospitals destroyed. “Our opinion is that we should save Palestinian lives,” he said.

Answering a Syria question on whether the Council is getting any sort of movement on delisting Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and whether he would be willing to facilitate that, Mr. Bendjama said that it would be up to Council members. He also added that it is up to the Syrian people to rebuild their country and their Government.

Asked about whether there will be action to protect the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), he expressed hope the Council will come together to ensure that the Agency can continue its work on behalf of the United Nations and in favour of the Palestinian people. “UNRWA’s work is irreplaceable,” he went on to stress.

When asked about the deeply concerning situation in neighbouring Libya, he said that Algeria is “profoundly concerned about the prolonged nature of the crisis” there and its increasing complication. Algeria has been committed to supporting a peaceful resolution on a Libyan-led process without foreign and external interference.

On the topic of Western Sahara, he said that it is a very important issue for Algeria, the greater African continent and for the United Nations. “It is a question of decolonization,” he added.