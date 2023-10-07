Ambassador Josephine NKRUMAH, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, handed over this Friday, October 6, 2023, four off-road vehicles, a batch of computer, IT and office equipment to the President of the National Electoral Commission of Liberia Mrs Davidetta Browne LANSANAH.

This donation is in addition to the ECOWAS financial support of 500,000 US dollars to the Electoral Commission (NEC), the deployment of more than hundred observers. Moreover, ECOWAS provided a team of technicians to assist and support the NEC in the management of the technical infrastructure for the collection, the processing and the dissemination of voting data and results of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the ECOWAS observers had a meeting with Prof. Attahiru Jega, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, in the morning of Friday, October 6, 2023, as part of their deployment to Liberia. Prof. Attahiru Jega was accompanied by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr Abdul-Fatau Musah, and Ambassador Josephine NKRUMAH.

At this meeting, Prof. JEGA stressed in his speech that ECOWAS regularly deploys election observation missions to its Member States to ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, with a view to build and consolidate peace and security in the region.

The head of the ECOWAS-EOM called on observers to display neutrality, fairness and impartiality when carrying out their duties.