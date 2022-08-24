The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, August 22, 2022, nominated several persons, including the new Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia.

Those nominated by President Weah include Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh as Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia to replace Chief Justice Francis Korkpor who retires in September 2022.

The Liberian leader, cognizant of the expiration of their tenures soon re-nominated Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah and Hon. Zotawon Titus Commissioners at the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), and Hon. Thomas Doe Nah is the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Madam Zackpah was also nominated as Acting Chairman of the LTA's Commissioners.

Similarly at the National Election Commission, Hon. Boakai Dukuly was re-nominated as Commissioner.

President Weah also nominated Cllr. Niveda C. Ricks-Onuoha and Atty. Patmilla Doe Paivey as commissioners of the Independent National Human Rights Commission.

Where applicable, the President’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.